Specialty Tape Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) with Size, Shares, Future Opportunities and Major Players- 3M, NITTO DENKO, Avery Dennison, Berr, DermaMed Coating

The Specialty Tape Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. The Specialty Tape Market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis.

3M; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION; tesa SE; LINTEC Corporation; Avery Dennison Corporation; Scapa Group Plc; Berry Global Inc.; Intertape Polymer Group; Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics; Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG; NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.; DermaMed Coatings Company , LLC; CCT Tapes; Adhesives Research, Inc.; Advance Tapes International; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; American Biltrite Inc.; Yem Chio Co.,Ltd.; ATP adhesive systems AG; Henkel Corporation; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; ECHOtape and SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. among others.

By Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Others),

By Backing Material (PVC, Woven/Non-Woven, Metal, Paper, PET, Foam, PP, PA, Glass Cloth, Others),

By End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Hygiene, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, White Goods, Paper & Printing, Building & Construction, Retail & Graphics, Others),

Based on regions, the Specialty Tape Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global specialty tape market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide-spread adoption of specialty tapes from various applicable industries as well as greater focus on industrial research and development in the product offerings.

Specialty tapes are specially designed adhesive solutions that are for a specific application. These tapes are produced with highly effective adhesive solution and backing material designed for each individual application. The specific nature of the products’ applications results in higher prices as compared to traditional tapes.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of urbanization and population shifting to urban areas is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing expansion of infrastructure and resource expansion of various manufacturers to improve the entire productivity cycle is also expected to boost the growth of the market

These tapes exhibit a variety of resistant characteristics and improvements over traditional adhesion system; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of raw materials required for the manufacturing of these tapes is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory presence regarding the VOC emissions during the production of these tapes is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, OpenGate Capital announced that they had acquired Duraco Specialty Tapes from Essentra plc. This acquisition will help in expanding the portfolio of investments undertaken by OpenGate Capital and provides a unique platform for establishing a market leader in the specialty tapes market. Duraco’s market presence and established leadership in providing their consumers with application specific adhesive solutions

In May 2018, DuPont’s “Safety & Construction” operations introduced the “DuPont FlexWrap EZ” to its DuPont Flashing Systems. The product is a flashing tape designed for sealing exterior penetration of different sizing and shapes, helping improve the overall efficiency of wall-based systems

