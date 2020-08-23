Smart Textile Market to account for US$ 13.63 Bn and Growing at a CAGR of 26.1% during forecast period 2020-2027. Globally, Smart Textile market is experiencing an intense growth due to the uses of smart textiles is in the area of healthcare and related domains. Simply because this smart material is in direct contact with its wearer’s skin, it offers the most primary access to non-vital or vital parameters of a body. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world. North America held the largest share of the Smart Textile market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019–2027.

Key Players:

1. Applycon, s. r. o

2. Adidas AG

3. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

4. Google (Alphabet Inc.)

5. Interactive Wear AG

6. Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

7. Ohmatex A/S

8. Schoeller Textil AG

9. Thermosoft International Corporation

10. W.L. Gore & Associates

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Smart Textile Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Smart Textile Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Smart Textile Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Smart Textile Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Smart Textile Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Smart Textile Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

