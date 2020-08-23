Europe Blockchain Technology Market 2020-2023 | Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends, and Forecast

Blockchain technology is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuously growing list of blocks (record) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a â€œcryptographic Hashâ€. Europe holds the second most significant share in the Blockchain technology market. Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.8% (2018-2023) and generate a global revenue of USD 4.3 Bn by 2023.

A European Blockchain observatory and forum hub has begun monitoring existing Blockchain initiatives, trends and potential risk. The forum will create more awareness that should drive the adoption of the technology in this region. Europe dominates the global insurance market. Five major European insurance companies – Allianz, Aegon, Munich Re, Swiss Re and Zurich – have taken up the Blockchain initiative to provide faster and secured services to its clients. European banking is attempting to shift trade finance to Blockchain platforms.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10009547

EU5, which includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, dominates the market because of digitalization and early adoption of Blockchain technology.

Key growth factors:

Retail customers are now preferring digital platforms for making purchase/ payments. In order to provide continuous support, retailers are looking to adopt Blockchain technology for securing and streamlining processes. This would further accelerate the adoption of Blockchain by retailers.

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is expected to promote Blockchain technology to overcome barriers and ease cross-border payment

Threats and key players:

The decentralized characteristic of Blockchain technology clashes with European regulations on personal data protection. This hinders the adoption of the technology

The key players in this region are Microsoft , IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, and Capgemini

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the Europe Blockchain technology market

The current and forecasted market size data for the Europe Blockchain technology market.

The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by industries- BFS (Banking and Financial services), Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare, others.

Market trends in the Europe Blockchain technology market.

Market drivers and challenges in Europe Blockchain technology market

Current and forecasted regional (EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) market size data for Europe Blockchain technology market and its segments.

Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

Get a broad understanding of the Europe Blockchain technology market and its segments- by type and by industries

Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the Europe Blockchain technology market

Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10009547

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

—————————————–COVID19 RELATED REPORT———————————

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report