Biodegradable Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2027 | Top Key Players

Biodegradable packaging offers a natural protection, when utilised primarily for packaging and presentation of the products. Over the past few years, consumers have been gradually shifting their preferences from conventional packaging to biodegradable packaging, on the back of environmental concerns. Biodegradable packaging undergoes degradation easily, without the requirement for external catalyst.

Leading manufacturers of biodegradable packaging products are concentrating on development of new technologies for extraction of biodegradable packaging materials from various natural resources. Huge investments are being made by the manufacturers in research and development activities, in a bid to develop innovative products and gain a competitive edge in the global biodegradable packaging market.

Charta Global Announces its Launch of Foodpak Bio Natura Cup Stock

Provider of graphical & office papers, packaging boards and food grade for South America and North America, and a strategic partner of Asia Pulp & Paper, Charta Global has announced its launch of a new range of biodegradable packaging products. Charta Global claims that its newly developed eco-friendly “Foodpak” food & beverage packaging line provides products, which are capable of biodegrading within a period of 12 weeks. The Bio Natura Cup stock, which provides food & restaurant industries with an exhaustive family of solutions for sustainable packaging, has introduced the Foodpak as a sustainable option in the market.

Testing Conducted by Isega Institute confirms Foodpak’s Decomposition within 12 Weeks

The FDA-certified Foodpak Bio Natura Cup stock complies with the standards of FTC’s Green Guides for compostability and biodegradability. With the help of testing on Foodpak conducted by the Isega Institute, a scientific evidence has been maintained by Charta Global that the stock will break down and decompose away into the nature by 12 weeks of time. In addition, the Foodpak Bio Natura Cup Stock is capable of being safely composted in a home compost pile, or in a facility. While brands are seeking ways for delivering high quality and eco-friendly food packaging, the Foodpak Bio Natura Cup stock’s innovative compostable attributes are enabling these brands to exceed consumer expectations for biodegradable, recycling, and compostable solutions.

North America and Europe – Most Lucrative Regions for Growth of Biodegradable Packaging Market

A latest research study conducted by Trends Market Research has anticipated the global biodegradable packaging market to gain huge traction in the foreseeable future. North America and Europe are expected to be the most lucrative regions for growth of the biodegradable packaging market. The presence of highly environmental-conscious consumers, coupled with rising disposable income of population will contribute to growth of the biodegradable packaging market in North America and Europe.

Asia-Pacific will also witness a considerable demand for biodegradable packaging, owing to presence of a very large population, coupled with increasing awareness about eco-friendly packaging products. In APAC countries, such as India and China, the governments are taking initiatives in for promotion of biodegradable products by provision of incentives.

Launch of Eco-Expert Trays by Modiform

A number of product innovations are being made by European manufacturers of biodegradable packaging. Modiform, a Dutch firm, has recently launched a food safe and environment-friendly pulp packaging range of trays for the fresh fruit & vegetable sector of Europe. The launch followed the successful link-up of Modiform with the U.K. group – Cullen Packaging. These trays, called Eco-Expert trays, are manufactured by Cullen Packaging, and are produced by using 100% recycled card or paper. The Eco-Expert trays can further be 100% recycled again, and also are capable of being biodegraded or composted completely in landfill.

Representing an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastic packaging, Eco-Expert trays are completely safe for the environment in all aspects, according to Shaun Herdsman, the divisional manager for retail & industry at Modiform. He also adds that Eco-Expert trays are industrially compostable, and will soon be approved for home composting as well.

Key Players:

