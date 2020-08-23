Electronic Cigarette Market expected to garner $26,839 million and growing at a CAGR of 17.4% By 2023

The global electronic cigarette market is expected to garner $26,839 million by 2023, from $8,610 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2023. An electronic cigarette is a battery-operated device that emanates dosages of vaporized nicotine or non-nicotine solutions for the user. It aims to provide a similar sensation to inhaling tobacco smoke, without the smoke. Electronic cigarettes are marketed as e-cigarettes, e-cigs, electronic nicotine delivery systems, vaporizer cigarettes, and vape pens. Various smokers opt to electronic cigarette as a way to stop or cut down on smoking.

Key Players:

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

Nicotek Llc

Njoy Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

Vmr Flavours Llc

The global electronic cigarette market is segmented based on product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into disposable, rechargeable, and modular. Flavor in electronic cigarette includes tobacco, botanical, fruit, sweet, beverage, and others. Based on distribution channel the market is categorized into specialist e-cig shops, online, supermarkets, tobacconist, and others. The market is analyzed based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

