Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market is Booming Worldwide Forecast to 2027 | GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., MERCK KGaA

The small molecule drug discovery market was valued at US$ 24,976.14 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50,823.06 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

What is Small Molecule Drug Discovery?

Small molecules drugs are used in targeted drug delivery in which small molecules pass through the cell membrane and acts on the specific cellular organelle or protein. The small molecules drugs are able to enter cells easily because of its low molecular weight. These molecules are better than monoclonal antibodies and other large molecule drugs due to their size, easy convertibility to oral form and, cost-effectiveness. The small molecule drug discovery market is expected to witness huge growth due to increasing approval of small molecule drugs, growing demand for R&D from contract organizations, and rising adoption of small molecules in chronic disease treatments. However, high drug development cost is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Collaborations and expansion strategy are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand in order to expand its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the small molecule drug discovery market adopted the strategy of product innovation to cater to changing customer demand across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

The Emerging Players in the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market includes

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Allergan Plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

MERCK KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Small Molecule Drug Discovery Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market – By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Orthopedics

Immunology

Rare Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market – By Process/Phase

Target Discovery

Target Validation

Lead Generation and Refinement

Preclinical Development

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

