Colorectal Cancer Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand with growing CAGR of XX% by 2027 | Epigenomics AG, Abbott Laboratories, Guardant Health

A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the Colorectal Cancer Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

The Colorectal Cancer market is anticipated to reach US$ 22,953.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,339.9 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027.

Brief Overview on Colorectal Cancer

The report provides trends prevailing in the global colorectal cancer market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for colorectal cancer is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, new product launches and benefits offered by generic drugs. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Insights

The market for colorectal cancer drugs is driven by frequent diagnostic tests and drug launches. Most of the major market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of drugs and diagnostic tests that help in reducing the burden of colorectal cancer. For instance, in June 2019, Pfizer, Inc. launched ZIRABEV, a biosimilar to Avastin that helps in the treatment of five cancers, including colorectal cancer. Moreover, in September 2019, Lupin, an Indian pharmaceutical company, partnered with German-based Boehringer Ingelheim pharmaceutical company for the development of cancer drugs. The companies came together to develop and commercialize a drug based on the MEK inhibitor. This molecule is likely to target specific cancer cells and treat patients suffering from stomach and skin cancer.

Furthermore, the companies are also focused on the development of new diagnostic tests that will help in the accurate detection of colorectal cancer. For instance, in December 2016, Clinical Genomics, a private company developing evidence-based diagnostic tools for colorectal cancer, introduced Colvera, a blood-based diagnostic test for colorectal cancer recurrence monitoring.

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of colorectal cancer. For instance, in October 2019, Novigenix announced that Helsana, the leading health insurance provider in Switzerland has approved offering coverage for reimbursement for the Colox, a liquid biopsy test for early detection of colorectal cancer.

The Emerging Players in the Colorectal Cancer Market includes

Epigenomics AG

Novigenix SA

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

EDP Biotech Corporation

Volitionrx Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bruker Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Colorectal Cancer Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Colorectal Cancer Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Colorectal Cancer Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

What does this report deliver?

Complete coverage of all the segments in the Colorectal Cancer Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Colorectal Cancer Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Colorectal Cancer market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Colorectal Cancer market segments and regions.

Global Colorectal Cancer Market – By Type

Diagnosis Type

Therapy Type

Imaging Type

Global Colorectal Cancer Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Colorectal Cancer market.

Colorectal Cancer Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

