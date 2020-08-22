Aneurysm Therapeutics Market Effect Factors Analysis 2027 – Lead by Terumo, JOTEC GmbH, Cook, Lifetech Scientific, Cardinal Health, Pfizer and Medtronic

An aneurysm is the widening of an artery that is caused by weakness in the arterial wall. An aneurysm creates an enlargement or bulge of the artery. Although the disease does not show symptoms and is not dangerous, however, a ruptured aneurysm can life-threatening internal bleeding. It has been treated by surgical intervention techniques, where the affected portion of the blood vessel can be removed. Sometimes, the medication methods are also used that involve drugs to treat the disease.

The aneurysm therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the increasing rate of smoking among the population, high blood pressure (hypertension), and rise in the incidence of underlying diseases that increase the risk of developing aneurysms. However, the hardening of the arteries (arteriosclerosis) is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

2. Terumo Corporation

3. JOTEC GmbH

4. Cook

5. Lifetech Scientific

6. Lombard Medical Limited

7. Cardinal Health

8. Pfizer Inc.

9. Medtronic

10. W. L. Gore & Associates

The aneurysm therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into medicine, surgical and others. Based on the end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the aneurysm therapeutics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The aneurysm therapeutics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aneurysm therapeutics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the aneurysm therapeutics market in these regions.

