Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Healthcare fraud analytics tools are used to detect fraudulent activities carried out by some of the insurance, payment providers, and patients. Some of the fraud techniques are used to carry out fraud, which includes providers billing for services not provided, possibly scams by bogus providers, and providers multiple-billing for services rendered, among others. The fraud analytics tool enables the reduction of false activities by insurers or patients, the tool will statically list out risky providers, and through predictive modeling and deep learning.

The healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to grow due to factors such as increasing medical insurance, rising misuse of medical data, growing pharmacies claims, and others. The awareness regarding health insurance is leading to the rising adoption of medical claims, which is expected to lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Cotiviti, Inc.

2. IBM

3. Conduent, inc.

4. Optum, inc.

5. Fair Isaac Corporation.

6. Northrop Grumman Corporation

7. Pondera Solutions

8. Change Healthcare

9. Wipro Limited

10. CGI Inc.

The global healthcare fraud analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, mode of delivery, application, and end user. Based on the solution the market is classified as predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. On the basis of mode of delivery the market is divided into on-demand delivery models, and on-demand delivery models. Based on the application the market is classified as insurance claims review, pharmacy billing misuse, payment integrity, and other applications. And based on the end user the market is segmented as government agencies, private insurance payers, third-party service providers, and employers.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

