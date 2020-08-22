Gene Editing Service Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Top Companies GenScript USA, Lonza Group, Merck & Co., New England Biolabs, Origene Technologies, Sangamo Biosciences

Genome editing (also called gene editing) is a group of technologies that give scientists the ability to change an organism’s DNA. These technologies allow genetic material to be added, removed, or altered at particular locations in the genome.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and other genetic disorders, growing preference for personalized medicine, Increase in R&D expenditure and growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, are some of the factors propelling the growth of the genome editing market. However, high cost of genomic equipment may impede the market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. GenScript USA Inc.

2. Horizon Discovery Group plc

3. Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

4. Lonza Group Ltd

5. Merck & Co.

6. New England Biolabs Inc.

7. Origene Technologies Inc.

8. Sangamo Biosciences Inc.

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10. Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

The Global Gene Editing Service Market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end-use. On the basis of technology, the Global Gene Editing Service Market is categorized into clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), zinc finger nuclease (ZFN), and other technologies. Based on application, the market is segmented as cell line editing, animal genome editing, plant genome editing, others. Based on end-user the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies, academics and government research institutes, clinical research organizations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Gene Editing Service Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Gene Editing Service Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Gene Editing Service Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Gene Editing Service Market in these regions.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

