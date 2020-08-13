Electronic Warfare Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

The military operations are dependent upon the electronic and cyber warfare, information operations, and signals intelligence. These are set to dominate the characteristics of the electromagnetic spectrum. The emerging trend in the electronic warfare market includes combining the capabilities of electronic & cyber warfare, information operations, & signal intelligence for both offensive and defensive purposes. The new conception of cyber EW can cover a broad range of the electromagnetic environment and the cyberspace. The convergence of electronic and cyber warfare seamlessly enables the warfighters to gain a strong defense and attack capacity.

In terms of domain, the market is segregated into electronic support, electronic protection, and electronic attack. Out of these, the electronic support segment is expected to exhibit the largest electronic warfare market share in the coming years and remain in the leading position. This growth is attributable to the high demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) techniques and equipment from the defense sector worldwide.

“Presence of Numerous Industry Giants to Favor Growth in Europe”

Geographically, North America held USD 9.28 billion in terms of revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising terrorism, as well as political and territorial disputes occurring in this region. In addition to that, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is set to invest approximately USD 25.8 billion in the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) in the coming years. Also, it is planning to spend around USD 27.8 billion to procure electronic warfare systems. It would also propel the market growth in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position stoked by the presence of major companies, such as Saab AB, BAE Systems, and Thales Group in this region. Also, the rising investments in the development and procurement of electronic warfare systems would augment growth. Asia Pacific would exhibit rapid growth backed by the need to enhance the warfighting capabilities of the defense forces in the developing countries, such as India and China.

“Renowned Companies Focus on Receiving New Contracts from Defense Forces”

The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies worldwide. Amongst them, Lockheed Martin Corporation is in the top position on account of its persistent research and development activities to unveil state-of-the-art products in the market. Nowadays, several companies are focusing on bagging new contracts from government agencies to deliver their in-house products.

Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

January 2020: Lockheed Martin Corporation received a new contract from the U.S. Navy. It is worth USD 43 million. It would help the company to upgrade the E-2D AN/ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures (ESM) system of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.

January 2019: Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SPAWAR) provided a five-year contract worth USD 898 million to General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) for Navy Cyber Mission Engineering Support.

April 2019: The U.S. Navy awarded a new contract to Harris Corporation to manufacture and provide Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) jammers. These are meant for the F/A-18C/D/E/F variants.

List of the Key Companies Profiled in this Report are as follows:-

BAE Systems (the U.K.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

Raytheon Company (The U.S.)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (The U.S.)

The Boeing Company (The U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Leonardo SPA (Italy)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Teledyne Technologies (The U.S.)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Cobham PLC (The U.K.)

