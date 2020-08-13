Flight Simulator Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

The increasing air passenger traffic is set to boost the flight simulator market growth in the coming years. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) mentioned that the number of air passengers would surge up to 4.2% by 2027. Currently, it is 4.8 billion and this surge would add approximately 1.6 billion passengers. Therefore, the demand for commercial pilots and additional flight frequencies to lower the extra loads would affect the market positively. In 2019, a few prominent companies, including Airbus S.A.S. declared that by the year 2028, more than 39,000 new aircraft will begin operating worldwide. However, several unique technologies are used in Flight Simulators. They are expensive in nature. This factor may hamper market growth in the near future.

Will the COVID-19 Pandemic Affect the Market Severely?

The airline industry is considered to be the main reason behind the rapid spread of coronavirus infection.

To lower the spread, many countries have halted their rail and air transports.

The International Air transport Association (IATA) mentioned that an estimated loss of USD 314 billion is set to occur in 2020 in the global airline industry. It refers to the decline of approximately 55% of revenue.

View Latest Press Release:- Global Flight Simulator Market 2020 Size, Share, Demand | COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast Till 2027

“Military & Defense Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to Need of Training Soldiers”

In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into military & defense and commercial. Out of these, the commercial segment procured 59% Flight Simulator market share in 2019. The military & defense segment is set to grow at the fastest rate during the forthcoming years backed by the increasing usage of Flight Simulator systems in this sector for the training of personnel, including the Air Force, Navy, and Military. The simulators are mainly used to train them to drive various vehicles, such as transport aircraft, tankers aircraft, helicopters, ships, aircraft carriers, and tanks.

“North America to Lead Backed by Presence of Various Industry Giants”

In 2019, North America procured USD 2.13 billion in terms of revenue. It is set to remain in the leading position throughout the forecast period stoked by the presence of several reputed Flight Simulator system manufacturers in this region. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position owing to the existence of numerous aircraft, as well as flight simulator manufacturers in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase robust growth in the coming years fueled by the increasing demand for commercial aircraft from the countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis:-https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/flight-simulator-market-102592

Competitive Landscape-

“Key Players Focus on Acquisitions & Facility Openings to Gain Competitive Edge”

The market is fragmented with a large number of renowned companies. They are mainly focusing on mergers and acquisitions, as well as opening new facilities to broaden their geographic footprint and gain more consumer bases.

September 2019: Alpha Aviation Group (AAG) announced the opening of its Simulator Training Center Expansion Project. It is worth USD 11 million and is a part of the AAG academy situated in the Philippines. It would include four additional simulator bays.

January 2018: Airbus SE successfully acquired a privately held flight training center named Strategic Simulation Solutions (SSS). The latter is based in Denver. This new deal would aid Airbus in boosting its profits and broadening its product offerings.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the Flight Simulator providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Thales Group (France)

CAE (Canada)

Boeing Company (US)

Collins Aerospace (US)

FlightSafety International (US)

L-3 Communications (US)

Raytheon Company(US)

Precision Flight Controls (US)

SIMCOM Aviation Training (US)

Frasca International (US)

TRU Simulation + Training (US)

Other Related News:

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size to Reach USD 777.0 Billion by 2027; Technological Advancements to Boost Growth

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Size Worth USD 7.53 billion at 12.8% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Investment in Product R&D will Aid Growth

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market to Rise at 14.95% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Number of Company Collaborations Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

Military Aircraft Market Size to Reach USD 58.03 Billion by 2026; Rising Demand for Fifth Generation Jet Fighter to Aid Growth

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]