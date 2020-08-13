Autonomous Aircraft Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising investment in the research and development of efficient autonomous aircraft will emerge in favor of Autonomous Aircraft Market growth. Moreover, the presence of several large scale companies including Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Northrop Grumman will contribute to the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 1.72 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Europe will exhibit a significant CAGR in the coming years owing to rising demand from the military sector for surveillance operations. Additionally, the increasing investment in aircraft infrastructures will emerge in favor of market growth.

List of companies profiled in the report:

AeroVironment, Inc. (The U.S.)

Airbus S.A.S.(the Netherlands)

BAE Systems(The U.K)

Boeing (The U.S.)

Elbit Systems(Israel)

Embraer (Brazil)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies (The U.S.)

Saab AB(Sweden)

Industry Developments:

January 2020 –Swift Tactical Systems signed a contract of worth USD 17 million Bahamas government agencies and ministries for the purchase of 55 short and medium-range drones, immediate surveillance capabilities, training and support, and the establishment of a regional drone academy.

August 2019–AeroVironment signed a contract worth USD 45 million with the U.S. Department of defense for Raven unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). This will strengthen the partnership of the company with the U.S. Department of defense.

July 2018– Boeing announced that it has signed a contract with the US Navy for the design and development of a fleet of MQ-25A Stingray carrier-based drones. The contract is said to be worth USD 805 million.

“Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth”

The report encompasses several factors that have affected the growth of the overall autonomous aircraft market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on the growth of the overall market in recent years. In January 2016, AAI Corporation announced that it has bagged a contract from the US Army for the production of tactical data link retrofit. This contract is aimed at the full-rate production of the devices the ‘Shadow Tactical’ unarmed aircraft system. The contract is said to be worth an estimated USD 97.1 million. AAI Corporation’s constant efforts in innovations and highly efficient products seem to have paid off. Through this contract, the company will look to establish a strong platform for future growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/autonomous-aircraft-market-103266

“Complex Design, Testing, and Certification Procedure for Autonomous Aircraft”

Fully autonomous drones need designing, testing, and certification for several components and software for monitoring and situational awareness purpose. These aircraft manufacturers need to follow stringent government regulations for safety and security purposes, such as the operation of aircraft in harsh environments conditions, passenger safety, and onboard safety equipment. As these products area new concept, the developed countries have drafted various norms convenience, and companies need to design and develop these unmanned vehicles accordingly. Additionally, the software used in these unmanned vehicles needs testing and certification for safe and secure operations according to applications. Furthermore, load-carrying capacity, limited battery life, and increasing travel distances hamper the growth of the market.

