Business Jet Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

The business jet market growth has hit a roadblock in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments around the world have imposed strict travel restrictions for non-essential journeys to contain the spread of the coronavirus. For example, in March 2020, the European Union (EU) issued extensive travel bans to and from Europe, especially for countries where COVID cases were rising rapidly. However, the demand for executive aircraft is picking up again, though at a sluggish pace. Embraer, for instance, reported decent earnings of USD 130 million in the Second Quarter of 2020, stating that business jet demand is stabilizing worldwide. However, reaching demand and revenue levels of the pre-COVID period is expected to be a prolonged process for this market.

“North America to Occupy Prominent Market Position; Europe to Register Substantial Growth”

North America, with a market size of USD 9.75 billion in 2019, is anticipated to lead the business jet market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the robust aviation infrastructure in the region along with the steadily climbing demand for hybrid jets in the region.

In Europe, emergence of leasing facilities and rapid adoption of advanced aircraft propulsion systems will be the two chief growth drivers for the regional market. Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative business opportunities for market players owing to promising economic growth, establishment of foreign businesses in India and China, and speedy rise in business air travel in the region.

“Contractual Partnerships to Create New Growth Avenues for Market Players”

The competition in the business jet market is being increasingly characterized by contractual agreements between companies and government bodies and among players themselves. These partnerships and ventures are opening new vistas of growth for the market and its participants and enhancing market potential.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: Bombardier signed a CAD 105 million contract with the Federal Government to supply two of its signature Challenger jets to upgrade half of the executive aircraft fleet of the Canadian Armed Forces. The replacement decision was taken by the government citing outdated technology in two of the four business jets in the fleet.

April 2019: Airbus’s ACJ319neo, a member of the A320neo family, completed its maiden flight, which also saw the testing of its private jet features. The aircraft has been engineered for the K5 aviation of Germany and will also feature a premium VVIP cabin designed by Fokker Techniek.

