Satcom Equipment Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

The increasing number of small satellite launches is a significant factor in promoting the SATCOM equipment market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for Ka and Ku band satellites will also help augment the market in the forecast period. This, coupled with the rise in need for observing the earth and rising need for better satellite communication, will also aid in the expansion of the market. Furthermore, the increasing need for internet access to suffice to the growing demand for satellite networks.

However, regulatory challenges concerning the rising number of proposed small satellite launch or related to component design may pose a significant challenge to the market. Nevertheless, the new optical technology for inter-satellite communication, high data rate communication equipment, and the advent of 3D printed RF components are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/satcom-equipment-market-102105

Regional Segmentation:

“North America will Dominate Market with Increasing Number of Satellite Launches”

As per region, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these, the market is dominated by North America attributed to the rise in the number of satellite launches for 5G, thus driving the market in the U.S. Additionally, the market in Canada is engaging in the start of small satellites for research and development purposes, and this will further help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is expected to earn a significant SATCOM equipment market share in the forthcoming years on account of the increasing investments in space programs by the government of India. Besides this, the launch of medium satellites in the nations of Germany and the UK will help the European market remarkably in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

“Vendors Engaging in Contracts with Space Agencies for Better Revenue Generation”

Companies operating in the global SATCOM equipment market are engaging in product development and up-gradation for gaining momentum in the market and reaching a prominent position in the competition. Companies are also striving to gain contracts with space agencies for implementing the latest technology into SATCOM services for a better experience. The government is also supporting this growth by adopting SATCOM services and implementing them in their defense services by getting into agreements and contracts worth millions with the vendors. Such initiatives will help attract high SATCOM equipment market revenue in the forecast period.

Get your Customized Research Report:- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/satcom-equipment-market-102105

List of SATCOM Equipment Market Manufacturers include:

Cobham Plc (UK)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Honeywell International Inc.

Tesat-Spacecom GmbH & Co. Kg

Oxford Space Systems

L3 Technologies (US)

Airbus SE

NEC Space Technologies, Ltd.

Gomspace A/S

Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corporation

Ruag Group

Antwerp Space

Maxar Technologies

Viasat (US), and Harris Corporation (US)

ISIS – Innovative Solutions in Space B.V.

Cobham PLC

Other Related News:

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Targeting Pod Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Submarine Cable System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs