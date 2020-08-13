Aviation Analytics Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

The Aviation Analytics Market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share for the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing adoption of analytics in the aviation sector to enhance the operational activities. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific will witness substantial growth for the market during the projected horizon. Factors such as a rise in the middle-class population and growing tourism sector in countries such as India and China will contribute to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. In Europe, the market is expected to boost owing to steps taken for the management of jet fuel in the forthcoming years. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa will register a promising growth for the market between 2019 and 2026.

“Cirium Launching New Data Analytics Will Aid Growth”

The companies operating in the market are adopting several strategies to maintain their market presence during the forecast period. The strategies adopted by them include product launches, merger and acquisition, and collaborations that is expected to drive the aviation analytics market revenue in the forthcoming years. For instance, Cirium, an expert in travel data and analytics, in March 2020, amid the ongoing pandemic, Coronavirus (COVID-19), announced its launch of a new analysis service. The analysis offering by the company will provide verified data on the number of in-storage aircraft on a daily basis. Furthermore, the latest analysis from the company reveals that the in-storage aircraft fleet has grown by 13.5%, with 6,639 aircrafts grounded globally owing to travel restrictions and sealing of borders. Below are a few industrial developments for the market:

Industrial Development:

December 2019: L&T Technology Services Limited, a global technology solutions company, signs a contract with Airbus S.A.S., an Indian aviation company. Under this contract, L&T will manage avionics software that provides data validation & verification, and data analytics for the Airbus airlines

September 2019: Airbus S.A.S, a leading airline company in India, signs a contract with TATA SIA Airlines Limited. This collaboration will enable Airbus to provide maintenance operations, and data analytics for the Vistara airlines.

