Combat Management System Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Rising demand for UAVs for military applications is set to emerge as one of the leading combat management system market trends in the coming decade. UAVs or drones have gained popularity in the armed forces owing to the vast range of strategic advantages they offer. For example, UAVs can fly into and survey regions where sending a pilot would be dangerous. These aircraft can stay in the air up to 30 hours and perform continuous surveillance exercises. Furthermore, drones can capture and transmit high-resolution images of strategically important regions in enemy territory. According to research conducted by Goldman Sachs, the market value of UAVs is close to USD 100 billion presently. Military spending accounts for 70% of this value and will continue to be so in the foreseeable future. Thus, rapid uptake of UAVs by militaries across the globe will augment the CMS market revenue during the forecast period.

“North America to be in the Driver’s Seat; Asia-Pacific to Follow Closely”

North America is anticipated to dominate the combat management system market share in the stipulated time period owing to high defence spending, presence of top industry players, and speedy adoption of advanced military technologies. In Asia-Pacific, the market is set to greatly benefit from rising military expenditure in India and China. In addition to this, these two countries are accelerating their shipbuilding activities as well as increasing the deliveries of advanced combat vessels in their territorial waters.

“Geographic Expansion Measures by Players to Heat up Competition”

Key players are intensely focusing on broadening their business horizons by providing their services and products to governments and organizations in foreign countries. According to the CMS market analysis, these steps would enable companies to expand their global presence and establish themselves as pioneers of innovative solutions.

Key Industry Developments:

France-based Thales Group’s Tacticos Combat Management System was installed on the Mexican Navy’s ARM Reformador. The CMS suite includes a host of advanced technologies such as CAPTAS 2 Variable Depth Sonar, the SMART-S Mk2 Air and Surface Surveillance Radar, and the Gatekeeper Electro-optical Ship Security system. January 2018: Sweden-based defense and security company, Saab AB, signed a contract with the Finnish defense company, Patria Plc, to supply the 9LV Combat Management System (CMS) for the 2000 Mid-Life Upgrade program of the Finnish Navy. The system will enable the Navy to performed enhanced operations of its tactical vessels, including advanced surface vessels and submarines.

Top Players Profiled in the Combat Management System Market Report:

Thales Group (France)

Raytheon Company (the U.S.)

Kongsberg (Norway)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (the U.S.)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Leonardo SpA (Italy)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (the U.S.)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

BAE Systems PLC (the U.K)

