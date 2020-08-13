Sonar System Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Geographically, the Sonar System Market is divided into South America, North America, the Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Out of these, North America is expected to dominate by gaining the maximum sonar system market revenue in the coming years. It is likely to occur owing to the early adoption of innovative technologies, such as increasing the range of sound waves. The U.S. is set to exhibit a remarkable growth backed by the rising number of submarines and naval vessels present in the country. Canada is also developing its self-Indigenous marine sector, which, in turn, would propel the market in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase a considerable growth on account of the upsurging of the helicopter sonar system sector. The domestic naval vessel production in China is projected to affect the growth of the market in this region positively. Additionally, the country is increasing its maritime expenditure and domestic ship production. Apart from that, in India, aging naval fleets are being replaced with technologically advanced systems. It would also augment growth in this region.

Reputed Companies Focus on Strengthening Position by Gaining Orders

The market consists of numerous small, medium, and large enterprises. They are aiming to receive gigantic orders from other renowned private and government organizations. It would help them in gaining more sonar system market share and creating a robust position in the market. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

November 2018 : Ocean Infinity, a seabed exploration company based in Houston, announced that it has placed three individual orders for 5 HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems from Kongsberg Maritime, a Norwegian technology enterprise. It would help the former in upsurging its inventory to 15. The AUVs are delivered with the next-generation HISAS 1032 synthetic aperture sonar. As per the officials of Kongsberg, this order would help in increasing the capabilities of the company’s marine robotics department.

: Ocean Infinity, a seabed exploration company based in Houston, announced that it has placed three individual orders for 5 HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems from Kongsberg Maritime, a Norwegian technology enterprise. It would help the former in upsurging its inventory to 15. The AUVs are delivered with the next-generation HISAS 1032 synthetic aperture sonar. As per the officials of Kongsberg, this order would help in increasing the capabilities of the company’s marine robotics department. May 2017: Raytheon Company, a major U.S. defense contractor and industrial corporation declared that it was chosen by the U.S. Navy to deliver its latest variable depth sonar. It would be used in the Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship class. The total deal is worth USD 27.9 million. The contract consisted of a product assessment phase and an in-depth study period. In both phases, the solution met all the design and performance requirements that were provided by the Navy.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most prominent companies operating in the sonar system market. They are as follows:

Atlas Elektronik (Germany)

Raytheon (US)

Furuno (Japan)

Lockheed Martin (US)

DSIT (Israel)

Thales (France)

EdgeTech (US)

Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

Navico (Norway)

Ultra Electronics (UK)

Japan Radio (JRC) Co. Ltd. (Japan)

L3 (US)

Aselsan (Turkey)

Sonardyne (UK)

Teledyne (US)

Other key market players

