Satellite Payload Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

The market in terms of region is segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, South America, and Europe. Out of these regions, North America is projected to lead by gaining the maximum satellite payload market revenue during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the early adoption of novel technologies, such as software-defined payloads for communication satellites. In Canada and the U.S., many businesses are seeking to smoothen their aeronautical operations. To do so, they are adopting state-of-the-art satellite connectivity technologies. Apart from that, the region houses several industry giants, namely, Honeywell International Inc., The Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Raytheon Company. These companies are investing huge sums in developing modern technologies and in utilizing useful analytical tools in space exploration and satellites. It would also contribute to the growth of the Satellite Payload Market in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase a remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the increasing expenditure on earth observation and telecommunication satellites in countries, such as China. Besides, India is set to grow at a fast pace, backed by the presence of numerous private key players in the country, as well as the persistent efforts by the government to propel the space sector.

Space Norway Bags Contract from Northrop Grumman; Lockheed Martin Delivers GPS III COps

The companies present in the market are engaging in bagging orders from other mammoth companies and are investing huge sums for the development of new products. These strategies would not only help them in gaining a competitive edge but would also aid them in achieving the maximum satellite payload market share during the forthcoming years. Below are some of the most recent industry developments:

July 2019 : Space Norway awarded a lucrative multi-spacecraft contract to Northrop Grumman, a global aerospace and defense technology company, headquartered in the U.S. This contract would enable the former to provide its Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission (ASBM) system, while Northrop would integrate, manufacture, and design two satellites. However, the company would also deliver crucial ground infrastructure for Space Norway. The satellites would carry a Ka-Band payload for Inmarsat and an X-Band payload for the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of the most renowned organizations operating in the satellite payload market. They are as follows:

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Airbus Group

ViaSat Inc.

Raytheon Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

Space Systems/Loral, LLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

ISRO

Boeing

Harris Corporation

Other key market players

