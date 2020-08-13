Autonomous Navigation Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

The market is geographically segregated into South America, the Middle East, and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, North America is expected to lead the market by gaining the highest autonomous navigation market revenue owing to the early adoption of innovative technologies, namely, UAVs and autonomous robots for intelligence. Canada and the U.S. are projected to experience remarkable growth as many organizations in these regions are focusing on the adoption of the latest technologies to enhance their battlefield operations. Besides, the ever-increasing investments by industry giants in developing advanced technologies, as well as adopting analytical tools, are expected to drive growth in Autonomous Navigation Market.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit excellent growth, followed by North America. The region is considered to be possessing one of the most profitable markets. Military services in this region are rapidly utilizing digital transformation services. It has helped in propeling the focus of the company on predictive maintenance tools to evaluate the data of the battlefield.

“Inertial Navigation System Segment to Lead Stoked by its High Usage in Route Mapping”

In terms of solution, the market is grouped into software, sensing system, and inertial navigation system. The inertial navigation system segment is projected to dominate the market in the coming years. This growth is attributable to its increasing usage in the navigation radar for route mapping spacecraft, aircraft, and naval vessels. The sensing system is expected to experience a steady growth on account of the rising awareness to get information about the real-time location for tracking the vehicles in logistics companies.

View Latest Press Release:- Global Autonomous Navigation Market 2020 Size, Share, Demand | COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast Till 2027

Key Players Focus on Achieving Contracts from Other Renowned Organizations

Renowned companies present in the market are involving in bagging contracts from other prominent government and private organizations to gain maximum autonomous navigation market share during the forecast period. Below are two of the most recent industry development:

September 2019 : Qinetiq, a multinational defense technology company, based in Hampshire, announced that it has bagged a contract worth £67 million with the Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) and the Ministry of Defence (MOD). Its main aim is to create multi-constellation satellite receivers. It will be done under the UK Robust Global Navigation System (R-GNS) program. The use of QinetiQ’s advanced processing technologies, multiple sensors, multi-service satellite navigation signals, and multi-constellation would allow secured navigation while ensuring that platforms and users would be able to navigate safely, robustly, and accurately.

: Qinetiq, a multinational defense technology company, based in Hampshire, announced that it has bagged a contract worth £67 million with the Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) and the Ministry of Defence (MOD). Its main aim is to create multi-constellation satellite receivers. It will be done under the UK Robust Global Navigation System (R-GNS) program. The use of QinetiQ’s advanced processing technologies, multiple sensors, multi-service satellite navigation signals, and multi-constellation would allow secured navigation while ensuring that platforms and users would be able to navigate safely, robustly, and accurately. March 2019: General Dynamics Mission Systems, aerospace, and defense company, headquartered in the U.S., declared that the U.S. Army Contracting Command has awarded it a contract to deliver cyber and electronic warfare capabilities to the U. S. Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors (PEO IEW&S). The contract is called R4. The new cyber warfare contract would help in providing new cyber capabilities, as well as upgrade the existing cyber systems. It would also

Get your Customized Research Report:- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/autonomous-navigation-market-101796

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned companies present in the autonomous navigation market. They are as follows:

Safran (France)

Raytheon (U.S.)

L3 Technologies Inc.

Honeywell International (U.S.)

Thales (France)

General Dynamics (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

Collins Aerospace (U.S.)

Moog Inc.(U.S.)

ABB(U.S.)

Other key market players

Other Related Reports:-

Airport Ground Support Vehicle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Port equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs