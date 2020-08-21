Gourmet Salts Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

The gourmet salt market has showcased significant growth in the past few years, and this growth is anticipated to continue to increase throughout the forecast period. The global gourmet salt market is estimated to show steady market growth and the value is expected to reach ~US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2019. Majorly, the market is driven by the increasing popularity of gourmet kitchens across the globe which is anticipated to lead the market to reach the sales value of ~US$ 13 Bn by the end of 2029.

Globalization of gourmet cuisines indicates that a sizeable chunk of consumers is willing to pay a premium for the finest exotic palate. There is an increase in the popularity of gourmet kitchens in many countries providing exotic experiences to their consumers. Moreover, increasing Internet penetration and popularity of cooking shows are driving consumers to experiment with gourmet cuisines at home. This is influencing gourmet salt manufacturers to provide various types of products targeting both, commercial and individual consumers and will also benefit the gourmet salt market to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways – Gourmet Salt Market Study

Rapid urbanization in emerging economies and changing lifestyles of consumers have increased the demand for gourmet salt.

The increasing popularity of gourmet kitchens and importance of social status among consumers has provided lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Leading manufacturers of gourmet salt have adopted various strategies to showcase their products at different platforms.

Promotions through cooking shows are helping manufacturers of gourmet salt to position their products in consumers’ minds.

With urbanization and social media usage reaching their tipping point, consumers are leaning towards specialty restaurants and gourmet kitchens to maintain a high-end lifestyle. Manufactures of gourmet salts are positioning their products in line with the target consumer behavior and changing trends which will reflect profitability in the long run.

Attractive Packaging – Winning Imperative for Competitors

Manufacturers of gourmet salt are developing marketing strategies according to the ongoing trends in the market. Most of the leading suppliers of gourmet salt are now focusing on attractive packaging of gourmet salt varieties. Companies are now offering gourmet salt in different packaging, shapes, sizes, and materials. Also, the durability, efficiency, and quality of the packaging is kept on priority. In 2017, Saltworks re-engineered the brand’s gourmet salt packaging, aesthetically, and functionally, for both, retailers and consumers. The company introduced products with new packaging styles, such as pour spout pouches, refillable ceramic grinders, boutique glass jars, and reusable salt shakers.

Know More About PMR’s Gourmet Salt Market Study

Persistence Market Research, in its upcoming study, revels an impartial analysis of the global gourmet salt market, presenting historical data (2014-2018) and estimation statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study shows compelling insights of the gourmet salt market based on product type (coarse salt, flake salt, fleur de sel, Indian black salt, Italian sea salt, sel griss sea salt, smoked sea salt, others), application (bakery and confectionery, meat & poultry, seafood, sauces & savory, desserts & frozen food) across seven regions.

