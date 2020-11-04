Global and China Liquid Antistatic Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Liquid Antistatic Agent market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Liquid Antistatic Agent market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Liquid antistatic agent, light yellow transparent liquid at normal temperature, non-volatile, non-flammable, high temperature and mechanical stability, electrical conductivity, good electrochemical stability, and good solubility. Compared with other forms of antistatic agents, liquid antistatic agents have a higher tendency to migrate on the surface of materials. These reagents are mainly used in spray and high-efficiency staining applications. The use of liquid antistatic agents results in non-stick surfaces and effective antistatic properties, which improves weaving operations in the textile industry.

Segment by Type, the Liquid Antistatic Agent market is segmented into

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamides

Others

Segment by Application, the Liquid Antistatic Agent market is segmented into

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive

Textiles

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Liquid Antistatic Agent market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Liquid Antistatic Agent market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Liquid Antistatic Agent Market Share Analysis

Liquid Antistatic Agent market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Liquid Antistatic Agent business, the date to enter into the Liquid Antistatic Agent market, Liquid Antistatic Agent product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF SE

Arkema

Clariant

Croda International

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon

…

