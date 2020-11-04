In this report, the Global and China Powder-based Industrial Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Powder-based Industrial Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-china-powder-based-industrial-coating-market-insights-forecast-to-2026



Powder coating is a solid powdery synthetic resin coating composed of solid resin and pigment, filler and auxiliary. Unlike ordinary solvent-based coatings and water-based coatings, its dispersion medium is not solvent and water, but air. It has the characteristics of no solvent pollution, 100% film formation, and low energy consumption. Powder-based industrial coatings are highly efficient and are more resistant to chipping, scratching, fading and abrasion than other finishes. The VOCs released to the environment by this process are negligible and require less curing time beyond the cooling time. Low-VOC emissions from powder-based industrial coatings provide superior performance and cost-effectiveness for applications requiring maximum wear resistance and hardness.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Powder-based Industrial Coating Market

This report focuses on global and China Powder-based Industrial Coating QYR Global and China market.

The global Powder-based Industrial Coating market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Powder-based Industrial Coating Scope and Market Size

Powder-based Industrial Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Powder-based Industrial Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Powder-based Industrial Coating market is segmented into

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Fluoropolymer

Others

Segment by Application, the Powder-based Industrial Coating market is segmented into

General Industrial

Industrial Wood

Automotive Refinish

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Powder-based Industrial Coating market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Powder-based Industrial Coating market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Powder-based Industrial Coating Market Share Analysis

Powder-based Industrial Coating market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Powder-based Industrial Coating business, the date to enter into the Powder-based Industrial Coating market, Powder-based Industrial Coating product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel NV

Sherwin-Williams

Nippon Paint Holdings

Jotun A / S

RPM International

Tikkurila Oyj

Teknos Group

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-china-powder-based-industrial-coating-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com