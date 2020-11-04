Global Citrus Peel Extract Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Citrus Peel Extract market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Citrus Peel Extract market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global citrus peel extract market is prognosticated to witness an exponential surge in demand due to the change in lifestyle of the consumers. Rapid urbanization has helped the penetration of chemical ingredients in the food and beverages as well as in healthcare products. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the negative impact that these chemical ingredients on one’s health is bolstering the demand for herbal and organic product.
Global Citrus Peel Extract Scope and Segment
Citrus Peel Extract market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Citrus Peel Extract market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Phyto Life Sciences
Cifal Herbal Private
Ultra International
IRIMAR
Vee Kay International
Argenti Lemon
Vincent Corporation
Apara International
All thing Citrus
Kanegrade
RUNHERB
Orgenetics
Herbal Bioactives
Active Concepts
NOW Foods
Citrus Peel Extract Breakdown Data by Type
Oil
Powder
Citrus Peel Extract Breakdown Data by Application
Pharmaceutical
Food Industry
Personal Care
Dietary Supplements
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Citrus Peel Extract market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Citrus Peel Extract market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
