Buccaneers vs Giants Football: Live stream,How to watch, start time, Online Video stream, reddit live stream and more

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants: Live Info: How to watch



Monday Night Football is always something special of NFL fans. That’s a bit of history the Buccaneers would like to try to replicate when The Bucs and Giants would meet three more times over the next two seasons. The 4th NFC East will host the 2nd NFC South who’s current season score 1-6-0/ 5-2-0. Let’s see Tampa Bay vs New York : How to Watch,Time, Match Up, History, Odds, Picks, Prediction, Injuries, Review,Free, Reddit description bellow:

Game Info:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants

Monday November 2, 2020

Kickoff – 08:15 PM

COVERAGE

Watch – ESPN

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM

LOCATION MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ.

If you just want to watch Buccaneers vs Giants on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Buccaneers vs Giants: How to watch Live

The Bucs and Giants will kickoff live at 8:15 p.m. E.T. in New York. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. You can find ESPN on your local television listings. If you’re looking to stream the game, you can do so on the ESPN app.

Buccaneers vs Giants: How to watch Live android

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com. Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) Bucs Official App. Buccaneers.com.

History:

The Last meeting of the two teams met on September 22, 2019 where Giants beaten Buccaneers 32-31 in Raymond James Stadium. Giants and Buccaneers will meet for the fourth year in a row and the fifth time in six seasons. The last three games between the two teams were decided by a total of six points. Daniel Jones started his first game at quarterback and threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, including the seven-yard game-winner with 1:16 remaining in the game. The Giants lead the regular-season series, 15-7 on record.

Buccaneers at Giants betting odds and lines

Odds via BetMGM; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

Money line: Buccaneers -625 (bet $625 to win $100) | Giants +470 (bet $100 to win $470)

Against the spread/ATS: Buccaneers -13 (-110) | Giants +13 (-110)

Over/Under: 44.5 (O: -115 | U: -106)

Stats:

NYG

26th in run play percentage (37.87 percent)

30th in rushing attempts per game (21.9)

27th in rushing yards per game (98.1)

13th in yards per carry (4.5)

Tied for 28th in rushing TD (four)

Tied for 2nd in longest rush (80 yards)

TB

4th in percentage of run plays against (35.9 percent)

2nd in run plays per game against (21.7)

1st in rushing yards allowed per game (64.3)

1st in opposing yards per carry (three)

Tied for 7th in rushing TD allowed (five)

Tied for 3rd in longest rush allowed (25 yards)

Buccaneers at Giants key injuries:

Bucaneers

WR Chris Godwin (finger) out

Giants

RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) out

G Will Hernandez (COVID-19) out

CB Ryan Lewis (hamstring) doubtful

WR C.J. Board (concussion) questionable

DB Adrian Colbert (shoulder) out

Buccaneers vs. Giants Prediction :

Buccaneers 27, Giants 17.

r/BuccaneersGiants: Buccaneers vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 game online The Buccaneers vs Giants game starts at 8 p.m ET.

It’s a matchup of a couple of NFC groups at furthest edges of the standings taking the field up in the Garden State in early evening to finish off week 8 of the NFL plan. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out and about as they make the outing up the east coast to confront the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay comes in off a strong 45-20 destroying of the Raiders out and about last Sunday in a game that was moved out of the Sunday night opening as a precautionary measure. New York let a final quarter lead sneak away as they were crushed 22-21 out and about by the Eagles last Thursday in their past challenge. The Giants own a 15-7 bit of leeway in the untouched normal season arrangement between the groups and have taken the last two gatherings. That incorporates a 32-31 street triumph in the latest gathering on September 22, 2019.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Review

Tampa Bay has struggled through injury issues and the way that they are changing with some new aptitude position players in all out attack mode side of the ball. The Buccaneers have been all over in the initial seven weeks of the period yet they’ve done what’s needed to post a 5-2 record, putting them a half-game up on the Saints in the NFC South entering week 8. Tampa Bay opened the season with a 34-23 street misfortune to the Saints in the fight between Tom Brady and Drew Brees. The Buccaneers bobbed back with three straight successes as they brought down Carolina (31-17) at home, Denver (28-10) out and about and the Chargers (38-31) at home as they mobilized from a day in and day out deficiency. Tampa Bay was knocked off 20-19 out and about by the Bears in week five on a Thursday night, giving them an additional three days of rest to plan for the game against the Packers. That delivered profits as the Buccaneers bobbed back from a 10-0 shortage to rule the Packers 38-10. Tampa Bay was out and about against the Raiders hoping to keep up that force.

The present Top Expert Picks

from our Sponsors (Your substance proceeds beneath)

Swirl Baxter

Power Up Your NFL Sunday with 5 Big Winners! Be one of the initial 50 recruits and get the SNF discharge for FREE!

Indianapolis versus Detroit 1:00pm, Minnesota versus Green Bay 1:00pm, Pittsburgh versus Baltimore 1:00pm, New Orleans versus Chicago 4:25pm and San Francisco versus Seattle 4:25pm. SNF Bonus discharge for the initial 50 recruits: Dallas versus Philadelphia 8:20pm. Ensured PROFIT!