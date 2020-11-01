Global Forklift Trucks Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Forklift Trucks Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Forklift Trucks Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Forklift Trucks Market

The global Forklift Trucks market was valued at US$ 23910.2 million in 2019 and will reach US$ 27301.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.53% during 2020-2026.

Global Forklift Trucks Scope and Market Size

The global Forklift Trucks market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Forklift Trucks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Forklift Trucks market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Forklift Trucks industry.

By Company

Toyota

Kion

Jungheinrich

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Crown Equipment

Hyster-Yale

Anhui Heli

Hangcha

Clark Material Handling

Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle

Komatsu

Lonking

Hyundai Heavy Industries

EP Equipment

Manitou

Paletrans Equipment

Combilift

Hubtex Maschinenbau

Godrej & Boyce

Segment by Type

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4/5

Segment by Application

Warehouses

Factories

Distribution Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Others

Others

