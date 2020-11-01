Global Marine Gearbox Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Marine Gearbox market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Marine Gearbox market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Marine Gearbox Market
The Marine Gearbox market was valued at US$ 845.11 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 779.75 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.17% during the forecast period 2020-2026.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Marine Gearbox market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Marine Gearbox industry.
Global Marine Gearbox Scope and Segment
Marine Gearbox market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marine Gearbox market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
By Company
Hangzhou Advance Gearbox Group
ZF Marine
Hitachi Nico Transmission Co.
REINTJES GmbH
RENK-MAAG GmbH
Siemens
Chongchi
Kanzaki Kokyukoki
Twin Disc
PRM Newage Ltd
GE
ME Production
Masson Marine
D-I Industrial
Segment by Type
Less than 500KW
500-2000KW
More than 2000KW
Segment by Application
Leisure and Passenger Boat
Fishing Boats
Tugs and Work Ship
Cargo
Others
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
Netherlands
Italy
Spain
South America
Brazil
Colombia
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
