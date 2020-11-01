Global Bending Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Bending Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Bending Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A bending machine is a forming machine tool (DIN 8586). Its purpose is to assemble a bend on a workpiece. A bends is manufactured by using a bending tool during a linear or rotating move.

One driver that is affecting the market is growth in global machine tools market. One trend that is affecting the market is emergence of fully automated bending machines. Owing to the growth in the semiconductor, automotive, and heavy machinery sectors, the machine tools market and machine forming market are witnessing significant growth. The adoption of several industrial-friendly policies by governments in developing countries such as India and China, is boosting the growth of the manufacturing industries and increasing the demand in manufacturing sectors. One challenge that is affecting the market is deformation in metals due to speed variations. APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the pipe bending machine market during 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bending Machine Market

The global Bending Machine market size is projected to reach US$ 1673.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1610.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6%% during 2021-2026.

Global Bending Machine Scope and Segment

Bending Machine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bending Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AMOB

Conzzeta Management

Haco

Murata Machinery

TRUMPF

…

Bending Machine Breakdown Data by Type

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Electric

Pneumatic

Bending Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

General Machinery

Transport Machinery

Precision Engineering

Building and Construction

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bending Machine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bending Machine market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bending Machine Market Share Analysis

