Global Grounding Bars and Rods Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Grounding Bars and Rods market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Grounding Bars and Rods market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Grounding bars and rods are components of grounding systems used in industrial, commercial, and residential building or infrastructure. Grounding bars are metal brackets made of conductive materials, such as copper and galvanized steel, which serve as a central grounding point for equipment. These bars and rods provide a conducive path for electricity to flow through them. Grounding rods are the end point of grounding systems. The conductivity and service life of products depend on the thickness of the coating. Typically, the length of the rod is 8′ and the thickness of the rod is from 3/8″ to 1″.

The growth in the construction industry in APAC is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Grounding bars and rods are the safety equipment that are necessary in the construction industry to protect the equipment and personnel from damage. Improvements in living standards has resulted in an increase in the demand for construction industry. The increase in constructions in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors will increase the demand for grounding bars and rods. Innovations in building design and the increased focus on energy efficient solutions for buildings have increased the opportunities for vendors to strengthen their presence in the grounding bars and rods market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Grounding Bars and Rods Market

The global Grounding Bars and Rods market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Grounding Bars and Rods Scope and Segment

Grounding Bars and Rods market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grounding Bars and Rods market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

A.N. Wallis

Galvan Industries

Nehring Electrical Works

ABB

Alfredkim Systems & Solutions

Amiable Impex

DEHN + SÖHNE

Eaton

Grounding Bars and Rods Breakdown Data by Type

Copper

Galvanized Steel

Grounding Bars and Rods Breakdown Data by Application

Construction Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Power Industry

Telecom and Data Center Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Grounding Bars and Rods market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Grounding Bars and Rods market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Grounding Bars and Rods Market Share Analysis

