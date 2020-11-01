Global HVAC Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global HVAC market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global HVAC market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is the technology of indoor and vehicular environmental comfort. Its goal is to provide thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. HVAC system design is a subdiscipline of mechanical engineering, based on the principles of thermodynamics, fluid mechanics and heat transfer. “Refrigeration” is sometimes added to the field’s abbreviation, as HVAC&R or HVACR or “ventilation” is dropped, as in HACR (as in the designation of HACR-rated circuit breakers).

The two main systems that are applicable for heating purposes: furnace-based and boiler-based systems. Furnace-based technology is prominent in the North American and APAC markets, whereas boiler-based systems dominate the European market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global HVAC Market

The global HVAC market size is projected to reach US$ 153310 million by 2026, from US$ 144800 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4%% during 2021-2026.

Global HVAC Scope and Segment

HVAC market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand

Johnson Control International

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Midea Group

Gree Electric

United Technologies Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Daikin Industries

HVAC Breakdown Data by Type

Direct Expansion Systems

Central Air Conditioning Systems

HVAC Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial Real Estate

Institutional

Marine & Offshore

Oil & Gas

Power

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The HVAC market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the HVAC market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and HVAC Market Share Analysis

