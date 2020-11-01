Global Grinding Wheel Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Grinding Wheel market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Grinding Wheel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Grinding wheels are generally composed of an abrasive compound and used in a variety of grinding and abrasive machining operations, and such wheels are widely used in grinding machines. The wheels are primarily made from a composite material that consists of a coarse-particle aggregate, pressed and bonded together by a cementing matrix to form a solid, generally a circular shape product.

The growth in the automotive industry will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market. Technavio’s market research analysts predict that this market will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2021. The demand for grinding wheels in the automotive industry is high due to their ability to offer precise, improved quality, and well-finished products. These wheels offer better results with computer numerical control (CNC) driven grinding machines as the utilization of software can help in the manufacturing complex designs. Grinding wheels used in automobile applications include many vehicle systems, such as crankshafts, steering racks, valves, shock absorbers, steering parts, and wheels. Continuous growth of the automotive industry and new investments is estimated to positively impact the global grinding wheel market during the forecast period.

The global Grinding Wheel market size is projected to reach US$ 4458.6 million by 2026, from US$ 4327.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.8%% during 2021-2026.

Global Grinding Wheel Scope and Segment

Grinding Wheel market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grinding Wheel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain

NORITAKE

Ekamant

3M

DEERFOS

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI)

KOVAX

AWUKO ABRASIVES

Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid

TYROLIT

SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels

DSA Products

Andre Abrasive Articles

DK Holdings

Thai GCI Resitop

ATLANTIC

Wendt (India)

Hitachi Koki

Grinding Wheel Breakdown Data by Type

Flat Wheel

Bevel Edge Grinding Wheel

Cylindrical Grinding Wheel

Cup Wheel

Disc Wheel

Others

Grinding Wheel Breakdown Data by Application

Cleaning

Grinding

Polishing

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Grinding Wheel market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Grinding Wheel market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

