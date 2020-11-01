In this report, the Global Handling and Lifting Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Handling and Lifting Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-handling-and-lifting-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Currently, cranes and lifting frames account for 18.1% of the global demand while the remaining market share is divided between work trucks (17.9%), continuous-action goods conveyors and elevators (10.7%), lifts and skip hoists (6.7%), capstans and winches (4.3%), hoists and jacks (4.3%), escalators and moving walkways (1.8%), pneumatic conveyors and elevators (1.1%), pulley tackle and hoists (0.8%), ski-lifts, chair-lifts and teleferiques (0.3%), other handling and lifting equipment (12.0%) and parts of handling and lifting equipment (21.9%).
The demand for handling and lifting equipment is on the rise due to rapid infrastructure development and increasing construction activities across the globe. Since handling and lifting equipment help to move materials between factories and warehouses, its demand among the end users in the manufacturing sector will increase significantly. Moreover, the ability of such equipment to bolster the efficiency of modern production processes will also lead to its increased adoption in sectors where the production processes are automated.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market
The global Handling and Lifting Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Scope and Segment
Handling and Lifting Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Handling and Lifting Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Komatsu
Konecranes
Liebherr
American Crane and Equipment
Cargotec
Escorts Construction Equipment
Haulotte (Pinguely-Haulotte)
Manitex International
Manitowoc Cranes
Sany Group
Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery
Tadano
Handling and Lifting Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Cranes
Forklifts
Conveyor Belt
Hoists
Handling and Lifting Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Dam Building
Bridge Building
Shipyards
Power Plants
High Rise Buildings
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Handling and Lifting Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Handling and Lifting Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Share Analysis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-handling-and-lifting-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Handling and Lifting Equipment market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Handling and Lifting Equipment markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Handling and Lifting Equipment market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Handling and Lifting Equipment market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Handling and Lifting Equipment manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com