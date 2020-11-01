Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Handling and Lifting Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Handling and Lifting Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Currently, cranes and lifting frames account for 18.1% of the global demand while the remaining market share is divided between work trucks (17.9%), continuous-action goods conveyors and elevators (10.7%), lifts and skip hoists (6.7%), capstans and winches (4.3%), hoists and jacks (4.3%), escalators and moving walkways (1.8%), pneumatic conveyors and elevators (1.1%), pulley tackle and hoists (0.8%), ski-lifts, chair-lifts and teleferiques (0.3%), other handling and lifting equipment (12.0%) and parts of handling and lifting equipment (21.9%).

The demand for handling and lifting equipment is on the rise due to rapid infrastructure development and increasing construction activities across the globe. Since handling and lifting equipment help to move materials between factories and warehouses, its demand among the end users in the manufacturing sector will increase significantly. Moreover, the ability of such equipment to bolster the efficiency of modern production processes will also lead to its increased adoption in sectors where the production processes are automated.

The global Handling and Lifting Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Handling and Lifting Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Handling and Lifting Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Komatsu

Konecranes

Liebherr

American Crane and Equipment

Cargotec

Escorts Construction Equipment

Haulotte (Pinguely-Haulotte)

Manitex International

Manitowoc Cranes

Sany Group

Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery

Tadano

Handling and Lifting Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Cranes

Forklifts

Conveyor Belt

Hoists

Handling and Lifting Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Dam Building

Bridge Building

Shipyards

Power Plants

High Rise Buildings

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Handling and Lifting Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Handling and Lifting Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

