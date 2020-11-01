Global Haying and Forage Machinery Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Haying and Forage Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Haying and Forage Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Haying and forage machinery is utilized in order to cater to the rising demand for plant-based feed for animals. Growing demand for automation in farming sector across the globe is likely to boost the haying and forage machinery market during forecast period. The agriculture industry largely depends on the equipment to enhance forage quality, output, cost-effectiveness, and processes such as the rate of drying. This equipment market comprises a variety of machines such as conditioner-mowers, sickle bar mowers, and others which are gaining popularity among farmers owing to their advantages. The haying and forage machinery market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period government subsidies for purchasing agriculture machinery, increasing cultivation of crops, labor shortage in developed region, increased consumption of silage and haylage by the livestock industry, and increasing demand for precision farming technologies. However, high cost of machinery and a lack of adoption of machinery are likely to hinder the haying and forage machinery market during the forecast period.

The introduction of stringent government initiatives is one of the key drivers that will lead to the growth of this market over the years. The governments of different countries provide subsidies on agricultural machinery to help farmers purchase forage harvesters and haying machines. Furthermore, the governments give credit facility to farmers from banking and non-banking financial corporations.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Haying and Forage Machinery Market

The global Haying and Forage Machinery market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Haying and Forage Machinery Scope and Segment

Haying and Forage Machinery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Haying and Forage Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AGCO

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

Deere

Pottinger Landtechnik

Buhler Industries

Iseki

Krone

Kubota

KUHN Group

Kverneland

Lely

Vermeer

Haying and Forage Machinery Breakdown Data by Type

Mowers

Conditioners

Tedders

Balers

Others

Haying and Forage Machinery Breakdown Data by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Haying and Forage Machinery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Haying and Forage Machinery market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Haying and Forage Machinery Market Share Analysis

