Global Arc Welding Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Arc Welding Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Arc Welding Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Arc welding equipment is a equipment that is used to join metal to metal by using electricity to create enough heat to melt metal, and the melted metals when cool result in a binding of the metals.

The global arc welding equipment market is moderately fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors across the globe. Also, the small players in the market find it highly difficult to compete against the international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services.

The global Arc Welding Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 13890 million by 2026, from US$ 13090 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5%% during 2021-2026.

Global Arc Welding Equipment Scope and Segment

Arc Welding Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Arc Welding Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lincoln Electric

Colfax

Fronius

ITW

Amada Miyachi

American Torch Tip

Arc Machines

CEA

Daihen

Doncasters

Kobe Steel

NIMAK

Panasonic Welding Systems

Shandong Aotai Electric

Shanghai Hugong Electric

Shenzhen Riland Industry

Automation International

Beijing Time Technologies

Arc Welding Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully Automatic

Arc Welding Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Rails

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile Industry

Aerospace

Electronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Arc Welding Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Arc Welding Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

