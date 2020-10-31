Global Arc Welding Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Arc Welding Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Arc Welding Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Arc welding equipment is a equipment that is used to join metal to metal by using electricity to create enough heat to melt metal, and the melted metals when cool result in a binding of the metals.
The global arc welding equipment market is moderately fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors across the globe. Also, the small players in the market find it highly difficult to compete against the international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Arc Welding Equipment Market
The global Arc Welding Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 13890 million by 2026, from US$ 13090 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5%% during 2021-2026.
Global Arc Welding Equipment Scope and Segment
Arc Welding Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Arc Welding Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Lincoln Electric
Colfax
Fronius
ITW
Amada Miyachi
American Torch Tip
Arc Machines
CEA
Daihen
Doncasters
Kobe Steel
NIMAK
Panasonic Welding Systems
Shandong Aotai Electric
Shanghai Hugong Electric
Shenzhen Riland Industry
Automation International
Beijing Time Technologies
Arc Welding Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Manual
Semi-automatic
Fully Automatic
Arc Welding Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Construction
Rails
Machinery Manufacturing
Automobile Industry
Aerospace
Electronics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Arc Welding Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Arc Welding Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Arc Welding Equipment Market Share Analysis
