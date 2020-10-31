Global Froth Settling Units (FSU) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Froth Settling Units (FSU) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Froth Settling Units (FSU) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Froth Settling Units (FSU) are used to remove solids, asphaltenes and water from diluted bitumen after solvent is added to froth produced in Extraction. The FSUs commonly used in Paraffinic Froth Treatment are basically modified gravity separation vessels.

Froth Treatment is a gravity separation process by which fine solids and water are removed from bitumen froth produced in Extraction through the addition of a light hydrocarbon. In a Paraffinic Froth Treatment (PFT) process, a paraffinic solvent is added to precipitate asphaltenes, allowing for an almost complete removal of solids and water from the bitumen product.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Spartan Controls

Babcock & Wilcox

Controls Group

Cooper Technology

SRS Engineering Corporation

CB Mills

Froth Settling Units (FSU) Breakdown Data by Type

Meduim & Small Volume FSU

Large Volume FSU

Froth Settling Units (FSU) Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Mining

Environmental

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Froth Settling Units (FSU) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Froth Settling Units (FSU) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

