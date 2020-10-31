Global Solar Trackers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Solar Trackers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Solar Trackers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Solar trackers are utilized to move photovoltaic panels toward the sun to utilize more sunlight. They enable solar modules to remain in the best position to accumulate maximum energy from the sun. The application of tracking technology allows solar panels to follow the movement of the sun and increase electricity production as compared to a stationary array. Solar trackers are attached to solar panels to adjust their positioning against the daily passage of the sun throughout the year as the weather and seasons change.

The market size for solar tracker has been estimated on the basis of indicators in product segments. This report also discusses various applications and technology of solar trackers. The major applications considered under the solar tracker market cover the utility and non-utility. Whereas, key product segments analyzed in this report include single axis and dual axis solar trackers. The market is also analyzed based on technology including solar PV, CPV and CSP. Furthermore, the market is analyzed based on geography that constitutes countries such as UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solar Trackers Market

The global Solar Trackers market size is projected to reach US$ 252.2 million by 2026, from US$ 212 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.1%% during 2021-2026.

Global Solar Trackers Scope and Segment

Solar Trackers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar Trackers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Soitec SA

Arctech

Array Technologies

Convert Italia

First Solar

NEXTracker

Abengoa

AllEarth Renewables

Edisun Microgrids

Exosun

GameChange Solar

Haosolar

Mahindra Susten

Scorpius Trackers

Solar FlexRack

Sun Action Trackers

SunLink

SunPower

Solar Trackers Breakdown Data by Type

Single Axis

Dual Axis

Solar Trackers Breakdown Data by Application

Utility

Non-utility

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Solar Trackers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Solar Trackers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Solar Trackers Market Share Analysis

