Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Precision Gears include RV Precision Gears and Harmonic Precision Gears.RV precision gears utilize a planocentric deceleration mechanism for high-precision control. RV precision gears are compact and lightweight, and because RV precision gears include many simultaneously meshing surfaces, they feature high rigidity and strong resistance to overload. The design of the RV precision gear minimizes backlash, rotational vibration, and inertia; which leads to excellent acceleration performance, smooth movement, and high positioning accuracy. RV precision gears have a proven track record in many elds of automation, including: industrial robots, machine tools, assembly equipment, and transportation equipment.Harmonic Drive is a compact, high performance, precision reduction gear. It is one of the key components used in robotic products such as collaborative work robots. The gear consists of only 3 basic parts (Wave Generator, Flex spline, and Circular Spline). It provides excellent features not found in other speed reducers.

Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nabtesco

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

SPINEA

Nantong Zhenkang

Wuhan Jinghua

Shuanghuan Chuandong

Zhongda Lide

Qinchuan Jichuang

HDSI

Leaderdrive

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

BHDI

Zhejiang Laifual

Nidec-Shimpo

BENRUN Robot

Cone Drive

Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Breakdown Data by Type

RV Precision Reduction Gears

Harmonic Precision Reduction Gears

Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Breakdown Data by Application

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

