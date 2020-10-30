Global Harmonic Gear Drive Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Harmonic Gear Drive market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Harmonic Gear Drive market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Harmonic Gear Drive is a compact, high performance, precision reduction gear. It is one of the key components used in robotic products such as collaborative work robots. The gear consists of only 3 basic parts (Wave Generator, Flex spline, and Circular Spline). It provides excellent features not found in other speed reducers.

From a global perspective, Japan currently holds the core technology of harmonic drive reducers and forms a technical barrier to high-performance reducers. It is difficult for companies in other regions to reach their technical level. In China, the number of companies producing harmonic drive is about ten or so, and most of them are not scaled up. They are only satisfied with the needs of the low-end market and have a small scale, and they are positioned as low-end product markets.

In the United States, Canada, and South Korea also have R&D and production companies.

The global Harmonic Gear Drive market size is projected to reach US$ 368.7 million by 2026, from US$ 318.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.8%% during 2021-2026.

HDSI

Leaderdrive

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

BHDI

Zhejiang Laifual

Nidec-Shimpo

BENRUN Robot

Cone Drive

Cup Style

Hat Style

Pancake Style

Industry Robot

Semiconductor Equipment

Flat Panel Equipment

Machine Tools

Optical Machine

Printing, Bookbinding and Paper Machine

Metal Working Machine

Medical Equipment

Space Equipment

The Harmonic Gear Drive market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Harmonic Gear Drive market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

