Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An Agitated Thin Film Evaporator (ATFE) also known as Thin Film Evaporator (TFE) or Wiped Film Evaporator (WFE) are used to produce free flowing powder from slurry/solution type feed and widely implement in pharmaceutical, chemical & food industries. These are used in situations where the solutions cannot be handled by conventional dryers/evaporators. It is a jacketed shell precision machined from inside and a rotor having blades that maintain a close clearance from the shell.

The global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Buss-SMS-Canzler GmbH

GIG Karasek (Dr. Aichhorn Group)

LCI Corporation (Nederman Group)

VTA

Pfaudler

3V Tech

Sulzer

Technoforce

Hitachi

Artisan Industries

Vobis, LLC

Chem Process Systems

Wuxi Lima Chemical Machinery

Wuxi Haiyuan Biochemical Equipment

WuXi HeXiang Biochemistry Equipment

Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Breakdown Data by Type

Vertical Agitated Thin Film Dryers

Horizontal Agitated Thin Film Dryers

Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverages

Petrochemical Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

