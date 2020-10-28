Global Plastic Injection Molding Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Plastic Injection Molding market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plastic Injection Molding market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An Injection molding machine, also known as an injection press, is a machine for manufacturing plastic products by the injection molding process. It consists of two main parts, an injection unit and a clamping unit.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Injection Molding Market
In 2019, the global Plastic Injection Molding market size was US$ 29980 million and it is expected to reach US$ 42630 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Plastic Injection Molding Scope and Market Size
Plastic Injection Molding market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Injection Molding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Plastic Injection Molding market is segmented into
Electric Type
Hydraulic Type
Hybrid Type
Segment by Application, the Plastic Injection Molding market is segmented into
Automotive
Medical Industry
Food & Beverage Industry
Consumer Goods Industry
Electronics & Telecom Industry
Construction
Shoes Industry
Home Appliance
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Plastic Injection Molding Market Share Analysis
Plastic Injection Molding market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Plastic Injection Molding product introduction, recent developments, Plastic Injection Molding sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Ferromatik Milacron India
Toshiba
Windsor
Haitian International
Electronica
Engel
JH-Welltec Machines
Tederic
Sumitomo
