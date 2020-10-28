Global Military Antenna Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Military Antenna market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Military Antenna market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An antenna is the interface between radio waves propagating through space and electric currents moving in metal conductors, used with a transmitter or receiver.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Military Antenna Market

In 2019, the global Military Antenna market size was US$ 3660 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5643.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Military Antenna Scope and Market Size

Military Antenna market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Military Antenna market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Military Antenna market is segmented into

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Super High Frequency

Extremely High Frequency

Segment by Application, the Military Antenna market is segmented into

Application 1

Airborne

Marine

Ground

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Military Antenna Market Share Analysis

Military Antenna market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Military Antenna product introduction, recent developments, Military Antenna sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Harris

Cobham

Rohde & Schwarz

Terma

Rami

Alaris Antennas

Antenna Products

Comrod

Shakespeare Electronic Products Group

MTI Wireless Edge

Hascall-Denke

