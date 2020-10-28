Global Pneumatic Fenders Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pneumatic Fenders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pneumatic Fenders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pneumatic Fenders are extensively used for ship to ship transfers at mid seas, double banking operations, and as vessel-to-berth at dock/jetties. The special property of a pneumatic fender is its low reaction force at low deflection. This property of pneumatic fenders makes them the most suitable fender for liquid cargo vessels and defense vessels with very sensitive equipment. These fenders have excellent energy absorption characteristics and linear load deflection characteristics.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pneumatic Fenders Market
In 2019, the global Pneumatic Fenders market size was US$ 330.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 413.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Pneumatic Fenders Scope and Market Size
Pneumatic Fenders market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pneumatic Fenders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Pneumatic Fenders market is segmented into
Rubber Mat-wire Net
Tire-Chain Net
Fiber Net
Others
Segment by Application, the Pneumatic Fenders market is segmented into
In ports with extreme tidal variations
Ship-to-ship lightering operations
Oil & Gas (typically FSRU)
Temporary berthing
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Pneumatic Fenders Market Share Analysis
Pneumatic Fenders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pneumatic Fenders product introduction, recent developments, Pneumatic Fenders sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Trelleborg
Yokohama
Palfinger
ShibataFenderTeam
Sumitomo Rubber
Anchor Marine
Shandong Nanhai Airbag
JIER Marine
Evergreen
Qingdao Tiandun
Hiview Marine Supplies
Jiangyin Hengsheng
