Global Pneumatic Fenders Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Pneumatic Fenders are extensively used for ship to ship transfers at mid seas, double banking operations, and as vessel-to-berth at dock/jetties. The special property of a pneumatic fender is its low reaction force at low deflection. This property of pneumatic fenders makes them the most suitable fender for liquid cargo vessels and defense vessels with very sensitive equipment. These fenders have excellent energy absorption characteristics and linear load deflection characteristics.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pneumatic Fenders Market

In 2019, the global Pneumatic Fenders market size was US$ 330.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 413.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Pneumatic Fenders Scope and Market Size

Pneumatic Fenders market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pneumatic Fenders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pneumatic Fenders market is segmented into

Rubber Mat-wire Net

Tire-Chain Net

Fiber Net

Others

Segment by Application, the Pneumatic Fenders market is segmented into

In ports with extreme tidal variations

Ship-to-ship lightering operations

Oil & Gas (typically FSRU)

Temporary berthing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pneumatic Fenders Market Share Analysis

Pneumatic Fenders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pneumatic Fenders product introduction, recent developments, Pneumatic Fenders sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Trelleborg

Yokohama

Palfinger

ShibataFenderTeam

Sumitomo Rubber

Anchor Marine

Shandong Nanhai Airbag

JIER Marine

Evergreen

Qingdao Tiandun

Hiview Marine Supplies

Jiangyin Hengsheng

