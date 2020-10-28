Global Mobile Crane Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Mobile Crane market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mobile Crane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Mobile crane means a lifting device incorporating a cable suspended latticed boom or hydraulic telescopic boom designed to be moved between operating locations by transport over the road.

The most basic type of mobile crane consists of a steel truss or telescopic boom mounted on a mobile platform, which may be rail, wheeled (including “truck” carriers) or caterpillar tracks. The boom is hinged at the bottom, and can be raised and lowered by cables or by hydraulic cylinders.

In this report, we mention the mobile crane including rough-terrain crane, all-terrain crane and truck crane, do not include crawler crane.

For industry structure analysis, the Mobile Crane industry is not that concentrated. Liebherr, Tadano, Terex and XCMG are famous in the industry for the wonderful performance of products and satisfactory service. But the market competition is getting fierce, with growing number of manufacturers entering the market; especially several Chinese manufacturers those have cost advantages.

Regionally, China is the largest production and sales area of Mobile Crane. In 2016, the sales volume of Mobile Crane was estimated at about 19.3 K Units, which was about 50% of the global total sales volume. Europe and North America are also the main sales regions of Mobile Crane. While the market growth rate in developed countries is slow, the market in India and some other developing countries are promising, with remarkable market growth rate.

Worldwide, the production of Mobile Crane decreases from 64584 Units in 2012 to 39306 Units in 2016, mainly affected by the weak downstream market. But it is forecasted that the global production volume will rises to 44702 Units by the end of 2022.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mobile Crane producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The global Mobile Crane revenue is forecasted to recovery. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Mobile Crane driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mobile Crane Market

In 2019, the global Mobile Crane market size was US$ 9099.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9694.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Mobile Crane Scope and Market Size

Mobile Crane market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Crane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Mobile Crane market is segmented into

Crawler Crane

All Terrain Crane

Truck Crane

Trailer-Mounted Crane

Others

Segment by Application, the Mobile Crane market is segmented into

Construction

Industries

Utilities

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Mobile Crane Market Share Analysis

Mobile Crane market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Mobile Crane product introduction, recent developments, Mobile Crane sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Liebherr

Tadano

Manitowoc

XCMG

Terex

Zoomlion

Sany

kobelco crane

Hitachi Sumitomo

Furukawa UNIC

Sichuan Changjiang

Altec Industries

Action Construction Equipment

Elliott Equipment, Escorts

Liugong

Böcker Maschinenwerke

liaoning fuwa

Manitex

Broderson

