Global Switches Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Whenever a switching mechanism relies on a mechanical action to change the direction or orientation of path continuity within its terminal base, it is referred to as an electromechanical switch. These switches can often be hampered by a short cycle life due to the inherent wear and tear associated with mechanical operation, but there are many switches that still can maintain a significant amount of cycles before signal and mechanical degradation.

Switches industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, EU, United States and China. Among them, Japan output value accounted for more than 31.33% of the total output value of global switches in 2016. ITT Industries is the world leading manufacturer in global switches market with the market share of 12.79%, in terms of revenue.

China market is expected to be the biggest market with output market share of 28.12% in 2022.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the switches raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of switches.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of switches will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat.

In 2019, the global Switches market size was US$ 4704.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4943 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.

Switches market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Switches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Switches market is segmented into

Tactile

Slide

Rotary

Encoder

Toggle

Push

Detect

Micro

Power

Others(Dip, Sheet Type, Joy Stick)

Segment by Application, the Switches market is segmented into

Military

Aerospace

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Automotive

White Goods

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Switches Market Share Analysis

Switches market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Switches product introduction, recent developments, Switches sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ITT Industries

TE Connectivity

ALPS

Omron

Apem

E-Switch

Electroswitch

CTS

Carling Technologies

NKK Switches

Honeywell

TOPLY

Channel Electronic

Bulgin

Panasonic

Grayhill

ITW Switches

OTTO

Arcolectric

Bourns

Copal Electronics

Eaton

Schurter

Schneider

Phoenix Contact

ELMA

EAO

NOVA

Lorlin

Leviton

