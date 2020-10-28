Global Spray Gun Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Spray Gun market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Spray Gun market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Spray gun is a small, air-operated tool that sprays various media including ink and dye, but most often paint by a process of nebulization. Spray guns were developed from the airbrush and are still considered a type of airbrush.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to the government’ policy and the high sales of spray gun in the international market, the current demand for spray gun product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Spray gun is mainly manufactured and sold by Finishing Brands, Exel, Graco and ANEST IWATA; and these companies occupied about 43.31% market share in 2016.

Geographically, China is the largest sales market in the world, which took about 27.27 percent of the global consumption volume in 2016. But North America shared 31.19% of global total sales revenue.

Although sales of spray gun brought a lot of opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the spray gun field hastily.

In 2019, the global Spray Gun market size was US$ 1323.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1609.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Spray Gun market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Spray Gun market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Spray Gun market is segmented into

Manual Spray Guns

Automatic Spray Guns

Segment by Application, the Spray Gun market is segmented into

Metal Finishing

Wood Finishing

Plastic Finishing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Spray Gun market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Spray Gun product introduction, recent developments, Spray Gun sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Finishing Brands

EXEL Industries

Graco

Anest Iwata

J. Wagner

SATA

Nordson

3M

Asahi Sunac

Lis Industrial

Rongpeng

Walther Pilot

Zhejiang Refine Wufu Air Tools

NingBo Navite

Ecco Finishing

Auarita

Prowin Tools

Fuji Spray

Yeu Shiuan

Prona

