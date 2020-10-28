Global Battery Operated Grease Gun Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Battery Operated Grease Gun market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Battery Operated Grease Gun market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Battery powered grease gun is a common workshop and garage tool used for lubrication. The purpose of the grease gun is to apply lubricant through an aperture to a specific point, usually on a grease fitting or ‘nipple’. The channels behind the grease nipple lead to where the lubrication is needed. The aperture may be of a type that fits closely with a receiving aperture on any number of mechanical devices.

Lincoln is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 21%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Battery Operated Grease Gun Market

In 2019, the global Battery Operated Grease Gun market size was US$ 926 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1426.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Battery Operated Grease Gun Scope and Market Size

Battery Operated Grease Gun market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Battery Operated Grease Gun market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Battery Operated Grease Gun market is segmented into

12V

18V

20V

Other

The segment of 18V holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 52%.

Segment by Application, the Battery Operated Grease Gun market is segmented into

Industrial

Agriculture

Construction

Automotive

Other

The industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 42% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Battery Operated Grease Gun Market Share Analysis

Battery Operated Grease Gun market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Battery Operated Grease Gun product introduction, recent developments, Battery Operated Grease Gun sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lincoln

Milwaukee

Dewalt

Legacy

Ingersoll-Rand

Plews & Edelmann

Pressol

Ampro Tools

