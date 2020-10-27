Global PET Preform Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global PET Preform Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global PET Preform Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A preform is an intermediate product that is subsequently blown into a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) container. PET Preform Machines produce PET by injection or blow molding.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PET Preform Equipment Market

The global PET Preform Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global PET Preform Equipment Scope and Segment

PET Preform Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Preform Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Toshiba Machine Co Ltd

KraussMaffei Group GmbH

Magnum Group

Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

S.I.P.A. S.p.A

Nissei Asb Machine Co., Ltd.

Demark (Shanghai) Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

Pet All Manufacturing Inc.

Iboplast Srl

OIMA Srl

Powerjet Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

CYPET Technologies

Huayan Americas

Jon Wai Machinery Works Co., Ltd.

PET Preform Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Preform Injection

Blow Molding Machine

Injection Blow Molding

PET Preform Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Beverage

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry

Lab & Institutions

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The PET Preform Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the PET Preform Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and PET Preform Equipment Market Share Analysis

