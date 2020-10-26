In this report, the Global LPR Cameras market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LPR Cameras market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lpr-cameras-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras, also known as License Plate Capture (LPC) cameras, are a specialized form a CCTV security cameras.
The LPR Cameras industry is not concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of LPR Cameras, also the leader in the whole LPR Cameras industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global LPR Cameras Market
In 2019, the global LPR Cameras market size was US$ 408.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 727 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026.
Global LPR Cameras Scope and Market Size
LPR Cameras market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LPR Cameras market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the LPR Cameras market is segmented into
Mobile LPR Cameras
Fixed LPR Cameras
Portable LPR Cameras
Segment by Application, the LPR Cameras market is segmented into
Traffic Management
Law Enforcement
Electronic Toll Collection
Parking Management
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and LPR Cameras Market Share Analysis
LPR Cameras market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, LPR Cameras product introduction, recent developments, LPR Cameras sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Neology (3M)
Siemens
Kapsch TrafficCom
Vivotek
ARH
GeoVision
Genetec
Tattile
Bosch Security Systems
NEXCOM
HTS
Elsag
TagMaster
Petards Group
NDI Recognition Systems
Shenzhen AnShiBao
ParkingEye Limited
AlertSystems
Euro Car Parks Limited (UK)
CA Traffic
Vigilant Solutions, Inc. (US)
PaisAn
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lpr-cameras-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global LPR Cameras market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global LPR Cameras markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global LPR Cameras Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global LPR Cameras market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global LPR Cameras market
- Challenges to market growth for Global LPR Cameras manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global LPR Cameras Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com