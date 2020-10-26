Global LCR Meter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global LCR Meter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LCR Meter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An LCR meter is a type of test equipment that is used to measure the inductance, capacitance, and resistance (LCR) of an electronic device. The simple version of this instrument can measure the impedance internally and convert it to the corresponding capacitance or inductance value for display purposes.

The LCR Meter market was in a relatively steady growth rate in the past several years, and now the market is being dominated by few players from United States, Japan and UK, like Keysight Technologies, B&K Precision, Fluke, Hioki, Extech Instruments, IET Labs. There are also many manufactuers from China, but they almost are middle and small scale, produce and sell the low-end LCR Meter, low price and fierce competition, the players include Shanghai Yihua V&A Instrument, Tonghui, Applent and etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global LCR Meter Market

In 2019, the global LCR Meter market size was US$ 1063 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1266 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Global LCR Meter Scope and Market Size

LCR Meter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LCR Meter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the LCR Meter market is segmented into

Handheld LCR Meter

Benchtop LCR Meter

Segment by Application, the LCR Meter market is segmented into

Electrical Related Industries

Laboratories

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and LCR Meter Market Share Analysis

LCR Meter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, LCR Meter product introduction, recent developments, LCR Meter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Keysight Technologies

B&K Precision Corporation

Fluke Corporation

Hioki

Extech Instruments (FLIR)

IET Labs

Chroma

Global Specialties (Cal Test Electronics)

PCE Instruments

Wayne Kerr Electronics

GW Instek

Rohde & Schwarz

Mastech Group

NF Corporation

Duncan Instruments

MECO Instruments

Newtons4th

TECPEL

Sanwa Electric Instruments

TEGAM

Beha-Amprobe

Shanghai Yihua V&A Instrument

Tonghui

Applent

