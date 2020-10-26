In this report, the Global LCR Meter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LCR Meter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lcr-meter-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
An LCR meter is a type of test equipment that is used to measure the inductance, capacitance, and resistance (LCR) of an electronic device. The simple version of this instrument can measure the impedance internally and convert it to the corresponding capacitance or inductance value for display purposes.
The LCR Meter market was in a relatively steady growth rate in the past several years, and now the market is being dominated by few players from United States, Japan and UK, like Keysight Technologies, B&K Precision, Fluke, Hioki, Extech Instruments, IET Labs. There are also many manufactuers from China, but they almost are middle and small scale, produce and sell the low-end LCR Meter, low price and fierce competition, the players include Shanghai Yihua V&A Instrument, Tonghui, Applent and etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global LCR Meter Market
In 2019, the global LCR Meter market size was US$ 1063 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1266 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.
Global LCR Meter Scope and Market Size
LCR Meter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LCR Meter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the LCR Meter market is segmented into
Handheld LCR Meter
Benchtop LCR Meter
Segment by Application, the LCR Meter market is segmented into
Electrical Related Industries
Laboratories
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and LCR Meter Market Share Analysis
LCR Meter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, LCR Meter product introduction, recent developments, LCR Meter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Keysight Technologies
B&K Precision Corporation
Fluke Corporation
Hioki
Extech Instruments (FLIR)
IET Labs
Chroma
Global Specialties (Cal Test Electronics)
PCE Instruments
Wayne Kerr Electronics
GW Instek
Rohde & Schwarz
Mastech Group
NF Corporation
Duncan Instruments
MECO Instruments
Newtons4th
TECPEL
Sanwa Electric Instruments
TEGAM
Beha-Amprobe
Shanghai Yihua V&A Instrument
Tonghui
Applent
