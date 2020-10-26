Global Permanent Lifting Magnets Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Permanent Lifting Magnets market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Permanent Lifting Magnets market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Permanent lifting magnets are composed of magnet materials and steel parts which build a path through which the magnetic flux goes from the magnet materials to ferromagnetic load to be lifted.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times and supply-lead-times.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Permanent Lifting Magnets Market

In 2019, the global Permanent Lifting Magnets market size was US$ 442 million and it is expected to reach US$ 346 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -3.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Permanent Lifting Magnets Scope and Market Size

Permanent Lifting Magnets market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Permanent Lifting Magnets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Permanent Lifting Magnets market is segmented into

Below 500Kg

500-1000Kg

Above 1000Kg

Segment by Application, the Permanent Lifting Magnets market is segmented into

Steel

Construction

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Permanent Lifting Magnets Market Share Analysis

Permanent Lifting Magnets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Permanent Lifting Magnets product introduction, recent developments, Permanent Lifting Magnets sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hishiko

Kanetec

Walker Magnetics

magnetoolinc

Sarda Magnets

Eriez Manufacturing

Armstrong Magnetics

Industrial Magnetics

Walmag Magnetics

Braillon Magnetics

ALFRA GmbH

Eclipse Magnetics

Earth-Chain Enterprise

Assfalg GmbH

Hunan Kemeida Electric

Shenyang Longi

