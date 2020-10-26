Global Permanent Lifting Magnets Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Permanent Lifting Magnets market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Permanent Lifting Magnets market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Permanent lifting magnets are composed of magnet materials and steel parts which build a path through which the magnetic flux goes from the magnet materials to ferromagnetic load to be lifted.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times and supply-lead-times.
In 2019, the global Permanent Lifting Magnets market size was US$ 442 million and it is expected to reach US$ 346 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -3.4% during 2021-2026.
Permanent Lifting Magnets market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Permanent Lifting Magnets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Below 500Kg
500-1000Kg
Above 1000Kg
Steel
Construction
Industrial
Others
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Permanent Lifting Magnets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Permanent Lifting Magnets product introduction, recent developments, Permanent Lifting Magnets sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
Hishiko
Kanetec
Walker Magnetics
magnetoolinc
Sarda Magnets
Eriez Manufacturing
Armstrong Magnetics
Industrial Magnetics
Walmag Magnetics
Braillon Magnetics
ALFRA GmbH
Eclipse Magnetics
Earth-Chain Enterprise
Assfalg GmbH
Hunan Kemeida Electric
Shenyang Longi
